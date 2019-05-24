Milwaukee Bucks (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Toronto Raptors (58-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Toronto; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Toronto Raptors for game five of the Eastern Conference finals with the series tied 2-2. The Raptors won the previous meeting 120-102. Kyle Lowry scored 25 points to lead Toronto to the win and Khris Middleton scored 30 points in the loss for Milwaukee.

The Raptors are 36-16 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto is third in the league with 18.4 fast break points per game, led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 3.9.

The Bucks have gone 40-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is third in the league scoring 53.3 points in the paint per game, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 17.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Serge Ibaka leads the Raptors with 8.1 rebounds and averages 15 points. Leonard has averaged 31.5 points and added 9.1 rebounds while shooting 49.2 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Antetokounmpo has shot 57.8 percent and is averaging 27.7 points for the Bucks. Middleton has averaged 17.6 points and totaled 6.3 rebounds while shooting 43.5 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bucks: Averaging 114.1 points, 52.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points on 40.1 percent shooting.

Raptors: Averaging 105.2 points, 43.1 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.9 points on 41.7 percent shooting.

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: out (personal), OG Anunoby: out (appendix).

Bucks Injuries: Pau Gasol: out for season (ankle), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (heel).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

