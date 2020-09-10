The Raptors are 9-5 against Atlantic Division opponents. Toronto is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 25.2 assists per game led by Lowry averaging 7.5.
The Celtics are 9-6 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Boston is 29-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lowry leads the Raptors with 2.8 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 19.4 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Fred VanVleet is averaging 19.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games for Toronto.
Marcus Smart leads the Celtics averaging 4.9 assists while scoring 12.9 points per game. Jayson Tatum is averaging 24.9 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Boston.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Raptors: Averaging 111.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points on 43.1% shooting.
Celtics: Averaging 109.2 points, 45.9 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points on 40.5% shooting.
INJURIES: Raptors: None listed.
Celtics: Vincent Poirier: out (personal), Javonte Green: out (knee), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
