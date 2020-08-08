The Grizzlies are 13-11 in non-conference play. Memphis is the top team in the Western Conference with 56.2 points per game in the paint led by Valanciunas averaging 11.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.1 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Raptors. Lowry is averaging 20.9 points and 6.8 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Ja Morant is averaging 17.8 points and 7.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 110 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 44.0% shooting.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 115 points, 48.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points on 41.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (meniscus), Tyus Jones: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.