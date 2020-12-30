New York finished 2-11 in Atlantic Division games and 10-23 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Knicks averaged 22.1 assists per game on 40.0 made field goals last season.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).
Knicks: Immanuel Quickley: out (hip), Obi Toppin: out (calf), Alec Burks: out (ankle), Austin Rivers: out (groin), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (quad), Omari Spellman: out (right knee).
