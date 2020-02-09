The Timberwolves are 9-16 in road games. Minnesota has a 7-21 record against teams above .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 122-112 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 29 points, and Jarrett Culver led Minnesota with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors scoring 23.4 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Serge Ibaka has averaged 19.3 points and totaled 6.6 rebounds while shooting 60.0 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves averaging 26.6 points and grabbing 10.8 rebounds. Malik Beasley has averaged seven made 3-pointers and scored 23 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 10-0, averaging 116.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 43.7 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 1-9, averaging 115.6 points, 44 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points on 49.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Dewan Hernandez: out (ankle), Norman Powell: out (finger), Kyle Lowry: day to day (shoulder/neck), Marc Gasol: day to day (hamstring).

Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell: day to day (quad), Jake Layman: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.