Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives against Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) during second-half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Monday, June 10, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Toronto Raptors have a second chance at claiming their first NBA championship.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals will be played Thursday night, the Raptors entering with a 3-2 series lead over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.

Golden State is 0-3 at home against Toronto this season, losing all three games by double digits. And this will be the final time that the Warriors play a home game at Oracle Arena, with the team moving to the Chase Center in San Francisco next season.

Golden State fought off elimination with a 106-105 win in Game 5 at Toronto on Monday night.

