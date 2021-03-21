After the game, Nurse said it “just didn’t seem like they were going to let us win tonight,” without offering specifics. The 27-shot difference in free throw attempts between the teams was the second largest in the NBA this season, topped by the 28-shot difference Houston had over Golden State on Wednesday.
Entering Sunday, the Raptors were shooting 4.5 free throws per game fewer than opponents this season, the second-largest disparity in the league. Chicago takes 5.0 fewer per game than its opponents.
