The Celtics are 8-6 against the rest of the division. Boston is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 113.6 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.
The Raptors won the last matchup between these two teams 113-97 on Dec. 28. Kyle Lowry scored 30 points to help lead Toronto to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is shooting 45.6% and averaging 23.3 points. Lowry is averaging 20.8 points and 7.2 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.
Marcus Smart is second on the Celtics averaging 4.7 assists while scoring 13.2 points per game. Jayson Tatum is averaging 21.2 points and six rebounds while shooting 38.2% over the last 10 games for Boston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 7-3, averaging 109.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points on 43.0% shooting.
Celtics: 4-6, averaging 114.9 points, 45.4 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 45.5% shooting.
INJURIES: Raptors: Oshae Brissett: out (knee), Patrick McCaw: out (knee).
Celtics: Kemba Walker: out (rest).
