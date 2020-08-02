The Raptors are 30-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.9 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.
The Heat won the last meeting between these two squads 84-76 on Jan. 2. Bam Adebayo scored 15 points to help lead Miami to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Duncan Robinson leads the Heat averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 13.3 points per game while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Adebayo is shooting 51.6% and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.
Pascal Siakam is averaging 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Raptors. OG Anunoby is shooting 57.4% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 113.5 points, 42.4 rebounds, 28.8 assists, seven steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 44.7% shooting.
Raptors: 7-3, averaging 112.6 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points on 42.1% shooting.
INJURIES: Heat: None listed.
Raptors: Oshae Brissett: out (knee), Patrick McCaw: out (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.