The Lakers are 16-7 in non-conference action. Los Angeles is 30-4 against opponents with a losing record.

The Raptors won the last matchup between these two squads 113-104 on Nov. 10. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points to help lead Toronto to the victory.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Serge Ibaka leads the Raptors with 8.3 rebounds and averages 16 points. Kyle Lowry is averaging 19.4 points and 8.4 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

AD

Anthony Davis is averaging 26.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 8.2 rebounds and 25.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 111 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points on 42.6% shooting.

Lakers: 8-2, averaging 110.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points on 43.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: None listed.

Lakers: Rajon Rondo: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.