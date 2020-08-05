The Raptors are 31-10 in conference play. Toronto is the top team in the Eastern Conference giving up only 106.3 points per game while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Raptors won the last meeting between these two teams 90-83 on Nov. 29. Norman Powell scored 33 points to help lead Toronto to the win.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is shooting 47.7% and averaging 19.7 points. Terrence Ross is averaging 22.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

AD

Pascal Siakam has shot 45.7% and is averaging 23.5 points for the Raptors. Kyle Lowry is averaging 21.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 6-4, averaging 121.6 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.1 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points on 50.2% shooting.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 111.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points on 42.2% shooting.

AD

INJURIES: Magic: Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (foot), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (acl).

Raptors: Oshae Brissett: out (knee), Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.