The Raptors are 31-10 in conference play. Toronto is the top team in the Eastern Conference giving up only 106.3 points per game while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.
The Raptors won the last meeting between these two teams 90-83 on Nov. 29. Norman Powell scored 33 points to help lead Toronto to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is shooting 47.7% and averaging 19.7 points. Terrence Ross is averaging 22.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the last 10 games for Orlando.
Pascal Siakam has shot 45.7% and is averaging 23.5 points for the Raptors. Kyle Lowry is averaging 21.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the last 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 6-4, averaging 121.6 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.1 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points on 50.2% shooting.
Raptors: 7-3, averaging 111.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points on 42.2% shooting.
INJURIES: Magic: Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (foot), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (acl).
Raptors: Oshae Brissett: out (knee), Patrick McCaw: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.