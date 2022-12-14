Ready to Ball: LaMelo returns to Hornets against Pistons

Ball played in only his fourth game of the season. The Hornets have lost five straight to fall to 7-20.

Ball was sidelined after reinjuring his left ankle Nov. 16 when he stepped on a fan’s foot while trying to save a ball from going out of bounds. He initially sprained his ankle when he stepped on an Anthony GIll’s foot in a preseason game against the Washington Wizards, causing him to miss the first 13 games of the regular season. Ball returned Nov. 12, but reinjured the ankle in his third game back.