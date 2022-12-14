Ready to Ball: LaMelo returns to Hornets against Pistons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball returned Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons after missing 11 games because of an ankle injury.
Hornets coach Steve Clifford said Ball was able to do more in practice this week and expects that he’ll “still be able to play a decent amount of minutes.”
“It lifts everyone’s spirits up,” Clifford said about Ball’s return. “He is a talented, talented player.”
___
