Jason Hart scored 17 points and Drew Eubanks had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who have lost eight of nine and six in a row on the road.

Barrett scored 21 points on 8-for-14 shooting to help the Knicks take a 66-55 lead at halftime. New York outscored the Trail Blazers 7-2 to open the second half and extend the lead to 74-57.

Story continues below advertisement

Portland then took advantage of three Knicks turnovers over a four-minute span and scored eight straight points to cut the deficit to 78-70. But following a timeout, the Knicks went on 9-2 spurt, capped by Barrett’s dunk that put New York up by 15.

Advertisement

Eubanks found Keon Johnson on the other end for a dunk, but the Knicks closed the quarter on an 8-0 run paced by six points from Randle and pulled away to the victory.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Reserve Kris Dunn scored 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting and added a team-high seven assists.

Knicks: New York went 0-5 at home in February. Wednesday night’s game was the first home game in March after playing the first seven games of the month on the road. They went 3-4 during that stretch.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Will remain in New York and visit the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

Knicks: Host the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

___