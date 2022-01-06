Jazz: Bogdanovic’s previous season high was 27 points against Philadelphia on Nov. 16. … F Joe Ingles was ruled out after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the first Jazz player to deal with COVID-19 this season. ... Whiteside missed a third consecutive game because of a concussion. … Gobert was held out with left shoulder inflammation. … F Eric Paschall rejoined the team after missing the previous four games to tend to personal matters.