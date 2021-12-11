Bulls: G Alex Caruso (right hamstring strain) returned from a two-game absence and scored six points in 27 minutes. ... F Alfonzo McKinnie was called up from the G League’s Mexico City Capitanes and signed a 10-day contract. The signing of McKinnie and Johnson during the club’s current roster limits was allowed after the NBA granted hardship exemptions. ... The Bulls will have five of their next six games at home. The exception is a stop in Toronto on Thursday.