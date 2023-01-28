Rockets beat Pistons 117-114 in matchup of NBA's worst teams

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DETROIT — Kenyon Martin Jr. had a four-point possession with 31 seconds left to help the Houston Rockets beat the Detroit Pistons 117-114 on Saturday night in a matchup of the NBA’s worst teams. Eric Gordon led the Rockets (12-38) with 24 points. Martin had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Tari Eason added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Alec Burks had 21 points for the Pistons (13-38). They have lost five of six.

With the Pistons leading 112-109, Martin was fouled as his layup bounced twice off the rim before dropping in. He missed the free throw, but Jae’Sean Tate kept the ball alive and Martin’s putback gave the Rockets a 113-112 lead.

Jabari Smith Jr. then tied up Burks, and the Rockets won the jump ball.

Gordon hit two free throws to make it 115-112, but Jalen Ivey’s layup spun in to make it a one-point game with 10 seconds to go.

Advertisement

Gordon added two more free throws, making it 117-114, and Ivey’s tying 3-point attempt was off the rim.

TIP INS

Rockets: Center Alperen Sengun missed the game with a non-COVID illness. ... The Rockets have won three straight in Detroit, but are still just 21-49 in the Motor City. However, they are 49-22 at home against the Pistons.

Pistons: Detroit was trying to win two straight games for only the second time this season. They beat the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz on Nov. 22-23.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Pistons: At Dallas on Monday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article