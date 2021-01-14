Spurs forward Keldon Johnson had a career-high 29 points, and Lonnie Walker IV added 16 points,

Houston was playing its first game since sending Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team blockbuster trade Wednesday. Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum and Rodions Kurucs, who the Rockets acquired along with numerous draft picks and draft swaps for Harden, are not with the team yet. The Rockets were also without John Wall and Eric Gordon due to injuries. The upheaval led to more minutes for the remaining roster, and they took advantage of it.

The teams will meet again Saturday in San Antonio.

76ERS 125, HEAT 108

PHILADELPHIA — Shake Milton scored 31 points, and Ben Simmons had 10 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds to help Philadelphia beat Miami.

The Sixers swept the two-game home set against a Heat team that continues to play with a depleted roster because of COVID-related issues. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic sat out, and the Heat were roughed up early by Milton, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris.

Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 22 points. Gabe Vincent had 21.

RAPTORS 111, HORNETS 108

TAMPA, Fla. — Chris Boucher had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 12 assists, and Toronto beat Charlotte.

Pascal Siakam added 15 points and seven rebounds to help Toronto improved to 3-8.

Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 22 points, and P.J. Washington had 20 points and 11 rebounds.