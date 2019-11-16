Houston went 53-29 overall and 22-19 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Rockets averaged 113.9 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.6% from behind the arc last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Timberwolves Injuries: Andrew Wiggins: day to day (personal), Shabazz Napier: day to day (hamstring).

Rockets Injuries: Danuel House Jr.: day to day (back), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon Jr.: out (knee), Russell Westbrook III: out (rest), Nene: out (abductor), Clint Capela: day to day (head).

