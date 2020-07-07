Mbah a Moute has averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 686 games, including 453 starts.
NBA teams are reporting to Orlando this week to begin practicing for the resumption of the season, which was put on hold in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Houston’s first game is scheduled for July 31 against the Dallas Mavericks.
