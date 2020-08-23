The Thunder have gone 27-19 against Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City is 22-11 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.
The Rockets are 28-19 in Western Conference play. Houston is 26-14 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 17.6 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.
Harden is averaging 34.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Rockets. Jeff Green is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Houston.
LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 107.6 points, 45.9 rebounds, 20 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 44.8% shooting.
Rockets: 5-5, averaging 111 points, 39.3 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 46.1% shooting.
INJURIES: Thunder: Steven Adams: day to day (knee).
Rockets: Luc Mbah a Moute: day to day (knee), Russell Westbrook: out (quad).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
