The Nuggets are 18-6 in Western Conference play. Denver averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 12-4 when committing more turnovers than opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Rockets won 130-104 in the last meeting on Dec. 31. James Harden led Houston with 35 points, and Nikola Jokic led Denver with 21 points.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden leads the Rockets with 7.4 assists and scores 36.9 points per game. Russell Westbrook has averaged 21 points and 5.7 assists over the last 10 games for Houston.

AD

Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring 19.4 points and collecting 10.0 rebounds. Will Barton has averaged 15.6 points and collected 5.3 rebounds while shooting 37.9 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 115.2 points, 46.6 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 45.1 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 113.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.8 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

AD

INJURIES: Rockets: Austin Rivers: out (thumb), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Nene: out (adductor strain).

Nuggets: Bol Bol: out (foot), Jamal Murray: out (ankle), Paul Millsap: out (left knee contusion), Gary Harris: out (adductor).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.