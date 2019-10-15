Harden said he hadn’t heard about James’ comments. When asked if he feels the need to take up for Morey amid growing criticism and if the general manager should face league sanctioning for his long-deleted tweet, Harden sidestepped the issue entirely.

AD

Rockets forward Thabo Sefolosha, who was born in Switzerland and is in his first year with the Rockets, says he briefly followed James’ comments. Sefolosha says, “Everybody is entitled to their opinion, entitled to what they want to say. That’s the beauty about this country.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD