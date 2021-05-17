Towns, who has three more seasons on his maximum contract, has seen the Timberwolves post their worst two winning percentages of his six-year career in the last two seasons. He’s never even hinted at dissatisfaction with the Twin Cities market or the Timberwolves organization, though, going out of his way on multiple occasions over the last two years to express confidence in the direction of the team. Another one of those came Monday during his season-ending interview with reporters over video conference.