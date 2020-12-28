The Grizzlies announced Morant would not return to the game. He joined his teammates on the bench during the second half with his foot in a walking boot.
Morant was off to a strong start in his second season, scoring a career-best 44 points in the season opener and following with 28 more in his second game.
