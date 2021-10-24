Knicks: Tom Thibodeau does not want his team taking shots just for the sake of taking shots. Rather, he emphasized the importance of taking the right shot. “I just want them to understand the value of shots,” Thibodeau said in his pregame availability. New York’s coach had been asked a series of questions about his team taking a franchise record 54 3s and making a franchise record 24 in the Knicks’ 121-96 rout of the Magic in Orlando on Friday night. “We know the free throws are worth a lot. We know the layups are worth a lot. You know the dunk is worth a lot. You know the corner 3 is worth a lot. So understanding whatever your strengths are, play to those strengths. And then we put a lot of time into attacking the rim and making the right play.”