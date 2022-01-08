Kelly Oubre had 18 points for the Hornets following a game where he had 32 points on a career-high nine 3-pointers — including an NBA record-tying eight in the fourth quarter — in a blowout win over the Detroit Pistons. He was just 2 of 11 from beyond the arc against the Bucks, but found other ways to be effective by slashing to the rim, sliding behind defenders on back cuts and running the court to finish on fast breaks.