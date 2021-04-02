The Hornets are 13-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is 14-7 when outrebounding opponents and averages 44.2 rebounds per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hornets won 108-105 in the last meeting on Jan. 29. Rozier led Charlotte with 19 points, and Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brogdon is shooting 45.8% and averaging 21.2 points. Myles Turner is averaging 5.5 rebounds and 9.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Gordon Hayward has shot 47.2% and is averaging 19.8 points for the Hornets. Devonte’ Graham is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers and scoring 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 113.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 28 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 47.4% shooting.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 106.1 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.2 assists, seven steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points on 46.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Domantas Sabonis: day to day (quad), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (toe).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.