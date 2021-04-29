Timberwolves: Head coach Chris Finch said Thursday’s there’s a chance Malik Beasley could return for a few games at the end of the season. Beasley is currently sidelined with a left hamstring injury and resumed on-court workouts on Tuesday. ... G Jarrett Culver has been ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, the team announced Thursday. He’ll have arthroscopic surgery on May 7. Culver averaged 5.3 points in 34 games.