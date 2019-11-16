The Warriors are 2-11 and off to their worst start since beginning 2-16 in 1999-00. Their six-game losing streak matches their longest since dropping six in a row from Feb. 5-19, 2013.
Curry is out until at least February with a broken left hand that required surgery, while Thompson is recovering from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in a Game 6 NBA Finals loss to the champion Raptors.
