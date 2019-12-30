The Warriors are 7-18 in conference games. Golden State allows 113.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Spurs won 127-110 in the last matchup on Nov. 1. Patty Mills led San Antonio with 31 points, and Russell led Golden State with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aldridge is shooting 51.2 percent and averaging 19.5 points. Aldridge has averaged 8.4 rebounds and added 18.8 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Russell is averaging 23.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Warriors. Willie Cauley-Stein is shooting 56.6 percent and has averaged 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 118.3 points, 48.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 43.7 percent shooting.

Warriors: 4-6, averaging 108.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Warriors: Kevon Looney: day to day (abdominal), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Omari Spellman: out (illness), Stephen Curry: out (hand), Eric Paschall: day to day (bruised hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

