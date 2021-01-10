Indiana finished 28-19 in Eastern Conference games and 20-17 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Pacers gave up 107.5 points per game while committing 19.8 fouls last season.
The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (ankle), Jabari Parker: day to day (health and safety protocols), DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).
Pacers: TJ Warren: out (foot), Jalen Lecque Jr.: out (left ankle), Brian Bowen II: out (groin), Goga Bitadze: out (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee), Doug McDermott: day to day (ankle).
