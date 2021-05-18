Hornets: Terry Rozier had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Malik Monk added 13 points. ... LaMelo Ball had 14 points and four rebounds in his postseason debut. ... Rozier and Devonte’ Graham each finished the regular season among the league’s top 15 in 3s made, but the Hornets were just 12 for 40 from deep against the Pacers. ... Charlotte’s last postseason win came in April 2016 when it beat Miami. ... The Hornets have lost three straight postseason games when they could have advanced.