Sabonis nearly has triple-double, Kings top skidding Rockets

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis had 25 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists as the Sacramento Kings beat the skidding Houston Rockets 135-115 on Wednesday night.
Alperen Sengün became the youngest center in NBA history with a triple-double. The 20-year-old finished with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for Houston (10-31).
Jalen Green had 26 points for the Rockets, who have lost eight consecutive games and 13 of their last 14. Kenyon Martin Jr. scored 21 off the bench.
TIP-INS
Rockets: Garrison Matthews received a flagrant foul with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter. … G Kevin Porter Jr. exited after 10 minutes with a bruised left foot. ... Houston is 4-17 on the road.
Kings: G Kevin Huerter was ruled out before the game with a non-COVID-19 illness. Terence Davis started in his place.
UP NEXT
The teams finish a two-game series Friday night with another game in Sacramento.
