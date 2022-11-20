Sacramento beats Detroit 137-129, runs win streak to 6 games

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox had 33 points and seven assists and the Sacramento Kings extended their winning streak to six games with a 137-129 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Fox scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of free throws with 22.6 seconds remaining that extended Sacramento’s lead to six points. The Kings have won eight of their last 10 games after starting the season 0-4.

Harrison Barnes had a season-high 27 points with nine rebounds. He hit two free throws with 14.6 seconds left to help secure the victory.

Kevin Huerter hit four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points as all of the Kings’ starters scored in double figures. Domantas Sabonis had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, had 24 points. Bojan Bogdanovic added 21 points for Detriot, which has lost seven consecutive games and 10 of its last 11.

Advertisement

SUNS 116, KNICKS 95

PHOENIX — Cameron Payne scored 21 points, Devin Booker added 20 and Phoenix used a dominating second half to beat New York.

Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 11 rebounds and all of the Suns’ starters scored in double figures. Torrey Craig scored 14 points and Mikal Bridges 13. Reserve Damion Lee scored 15 and shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

The Suns, playing without Chris Paul (right heel injury) for the sixth straight game, got 3-pointers from eight players.

Jalen Brunson scored 27 points on 11-of-21 shooting to lead the Knicks. RJ Barrett finished with 12 points and Quentin Grimes scored 10.

WIZARDS 106, HORNETS 102

WASHINGTON — Kyle Kuzma had 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, helping Washington beat Charlotte.

Bradley Beal scored 26 points, but wasn’t on the floor for the final 9.8 seconds despite Washington being up just two points. He walked with a slight limp to the locker room before the game ended.

All five Washington starters scored in double figures. The Wizards have won six of seven.

Kelly Oubre Jr. led Charlotte with 23 points. Gordon Hayward added 18 points. The Hornets have lost 11 of 12.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article