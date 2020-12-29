Denver finished 46-27 overall and 29-16 in Western Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Nuggets averaged 16.6 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 37.1 bench points last season.
Sacramento and Denver square off for the second time this season. The Kings won 124-122 in the last matchup between these two teams on Dec. 23. Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 22 points, and Nikola Jokic led Denver with 29 points, 15 rebounds, 14 assists and two blocks.
INJURIES: Kings: Jabari Parker: day to day (back), DaQuan Jeffries: day to day (back).
Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (left knee), JaMychal Green: out (calf).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.