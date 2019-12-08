The Kings have gone 4-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is shooting 48 percent and averaging 30.1 points. Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 14.3 points and collected 8.6 rebounds while shooting 36.6 percent over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Nemanja Bjelica ranks fourth on the Kings averaging 2.6 assists while scoring 10.6 points per game. Richaun Holmes is shooting 64.1 percent and has averaged 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 104.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, eight steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 124.1 points, 48.1 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105 points on 42.4 percent shooting.

Mavericks Injuries: Delon Wright: day to day (adductor).

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: day to day (thumb), Cory Joseph: day to day (back), De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (right knee).

