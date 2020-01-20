The Kings have gone 7-14 away from home. Sacramento is 5-13 when turning the ball over more than opponents and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The teams face off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is averaging 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo has averaged 17.4 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers while scoring 20.1 points per game and shooting 36.6 percent from beyond the arc. Nemanja Bjelica is shooting 53.6 percent and has averaged 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 5-5, averaging 107.5 points, 45 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 111.2 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Justise Winslow: out (back).

Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (shoulder), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.