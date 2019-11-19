Phoenix finished 19-63 overall and 3-13 in Pacific Division games in the 2018-19 season. The Suns shot 45.9% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

Sacramento and Phoenix play for the second time this season. The Suns won the last meeting 124-95 on Oct. 23. Devin Booker led the way with 22 points.

Kings Injuries: Caleb Swanigan: day to day (left ankle), Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle), Trevor Ariza: day to day (groin).

Suns Injuries: Ricky Rubio: day to day (back spasms), Ty Jerome: out (ankle).

