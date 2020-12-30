Sacramento went 31-41 overall and 23-23 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings averaged 17.4 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second chance points and 37.8 bench points last season.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Rockets: John Wall: out (contract tracing), Mason Jones: out (health protocols), Kenyon Martin Jr.: out (self isolating), Eric Gordon: out (health protocols), Ben McLemore: out (self isolating), Chris Clemons: out for season (achilles), DeMarcus Cousins: out (contract tracing).
Kings: DaQuan Jeffries: day to day (back).
