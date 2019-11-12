Portland went 53-29 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 15 points off of turnovers, 15 second chance points and 36 bench points last season.

Sacramento and Portland square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won 122-112 in the last matchup between these two teams on Oct. 25. Damian Lillard led Portland with 35 points, five assists and three steals, and De’Aaron Fox led Sacramento with 28 points, six rebounds and five assists.

AD

AD

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle), Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (right knee sprain).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Rodney Hood: day to day (back), Pau Gasol: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD