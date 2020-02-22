Sacramento blew a 14-point lead in the second half to a Clippers lineup missing injured stars Paul George and Patrick Beverley. But the Kings then shut out Kawhi Leonard and the Clips for more than five straight minutes down the stretch, making a decisive 10-0 run capped by Harry Giles’ percussive dunk with 58 seconds left.

AD

Leonard scored 31 points in his return from his MVP performance in Chicago, but the Clippers returned from the All-Star break with their first three-game losing streak of the season. Lou Williams added 24 points, and Montrezl Harrell had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

AD

Sacramento had a big lead late in the third quarter, but the Clippers took their first lead of the day on Harrell’s leap-and-lean bucket with 8:30 to play.

The Kings reclaimed the lead on Harry Giles’ putback score with 4:17 left, and Bogdanovic hit a clutch 3-pointer two minutes later.

With the Clippers comfortably in third place in the Western Conference, George and Beverley are both getting extra time off to rest persistent injuries.

AD

Reggie Jackson scored eight points in his Clippers debut two days after the Pistons bought him out, while Marcus Morris had six points and five turnovers in 32 minutes in his home debut nearly two weeks after the Clippers acquired him in a three-way trade.

With George and Beverley sidelined, Clippers coach Doc Rivers used his 28th starting lineup in 56 games, putting newcomers Morris and Jackson in the mix. Perhaps unsurprisingly, these unfamiliar Clippers returned from eight days off and missed 13 of their first 14 shots on their way to a 4-for-24 first quarter with five turnovers.

AD

Sacramento wasn’t much better, but Bazemore scored 15 points in the first half. Los Angeles had more turnovers than field goals until late in the half, but Jackson’s first basket for the Clippers was a 3-pointer in the final second before halftime.

AD

TIP-INS

Kings: Alex Len had three points and eight rebounds in 16 minutes during his first action since Jan. 24. He has been out with a right hip flexor strain. ... The Kings also routed LA 124-103 at Staples Center on Jan. 30.

Clippers: George missed his 11th game in three separate stretches since early January to rest a troublesome left hamstring, while Beverley has missed five straight games with a sore groin. Beverley still competed in the skills challenge at All-Star weekend ... Len and Harrell got technical fouls for a shouting match early in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Clippers: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports