The Pelicans have gone 18-29 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is second in the league with 26.9 assists per game led by Lonzo Ball averaging 7.0.
The Kings won the last matchup between these two squads 140-125 on Aug. 6. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 35 points to help lead Sacramento to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Len is second on the Kings with 6.5 rebounds and averages 6.2 points. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers and 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.
Brandon Ingram is averaging 23.8 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Pelicans. Derrick Favors is shooting 60.2% and averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.
LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 118.1 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.6 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points on 49.1% shooting.
Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 115.9 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points on 45.2% shooting.
INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (hip), Kent Bazemore: out (calf soreness).
Pelicans: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.