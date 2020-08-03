The Mavericks are 25-17 in Western Conference play. Dallas is third in the league scoring 116.8 points per game while shooting 46.2%.

The Mavericks won the last matchup between these two teams 130-111 on Feb. 12. Doncic scored 33 points to help lead Dallas to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 20.7 points and 6.7 assists for the Kings. Nemanja Bjelica is averaging 6.3 rebounds and 9 points per game over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Doncic is averaging 28.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.8 assists for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.9 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 33.7% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 114.3 points, 44 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 47.8% shooting.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 117.9 points, 47.2 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 47.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Alex Len: out (re-conditioning).

Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Courtney Lee: out (calf).

