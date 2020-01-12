The Magic are 5-13 on the road. Orlando is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is shooting 45.8 percent and averaging 18.3 points. Cory Joseph is shooting 44.9 percent and averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic averaging 18.5 points and is adding 11.3 rebounds. Evan Fournier has averaged 17.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 46.6 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 109.4 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

Magic: 6-4, averaging 103.5 points, 47.1 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.5 points on 41.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: day to day (shoulder), Marvin Bagley III: day to day (foot), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (ankle).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Aaron Gordon: day to day (calf), Michael Carter-Williams: out (shoulder), D.J. Augustin: day to day (knee), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.