The Kings are 7-5 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Sacramento is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 46.9 points per game in the paint led by De’Aaron Fox averaging 11.6.
The Lakers won the last matchup between these two teams 129-113 on Feb. 1. Davis scored 21 points to help lead Los Angeles to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 blocks for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 23.1 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.
Cory Joseph ranks second on the Kings averaging 3.5 assists while scoring 6.3 points per game. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 49.5% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 105.6 points, 43.7 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points on 44.8% shooting.
Kings: 3-7, averaging 116 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points on 49.1% shooting.
INJURIES: Lakers: Rajon Rondo: out (thumb), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (ankle).
Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (hip), Kent Bazemore: out (calf), De’Aaron Fox: out (shoulder).
