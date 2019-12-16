The Kings are 6-9 on the road. Sacramento is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording just 41.6 rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 8.3.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hornets won 118-111 in the last matchup on Oct. 30. P.J. Washington led Charlotte with 23 points, and Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham leads the Hornets with 3.7 made 3-pointers and averages 19.6 points while shooting 41.1 percent from beyond the arc. Terry Rozier has averaged 15.6 points and 6 rebounds while shooting 38.5 percent over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Hield leads the Kings averaging 21.9 points and has added 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Harrison Barnes has averaged 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 40.2 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 104.1 points, 42 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 102.2 points, 47.6 rebounds, 23 assists, six steals and five blocks per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: Nicolas Batum: out (hand), Marvin Williams: out (knee), P.J. Washington: out (finger).

Kings: De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle).

