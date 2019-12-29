The Kings are 8-11 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks last in the Western Conference with 42.4 rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 8.6.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Kings defeated the Nuggets 100-97 in their last meeting on Nov. 30. Harrison Barnes led Sacramento with 30 points, and Gary Harris paced Denver scoring 25 points.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 18.1 points and 10.0 rebounds for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray has averaged 15.8 points and totaled 4.4 rebounds while shooting 36.4 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

AD

Buddy Hield ranks second on the Kings averaging 20.3 points and is adding 5.0 rebounds. Holmes has averaged 8.5 rebounds and added 13.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 8-2, averaging 110.9 points, 44 rebounds, 28 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 105.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

AD

INJURIES: Nuggets: Bol Bol: day to day (foot), Paul Millsap: day to day (knee).

Kings: Marvin Bagley III: day to day (foot), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD