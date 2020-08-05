The Pelicans are 18-27 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is third in the NBA with 26.9 assists per game led by Lonzo Ball averaging 6.9.

The Pelicans won the last matchup between these two squads 117-115 on Jan. 4. Ball scored 24 points to help lead New Orleans to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is shooting 47.6% and averaging 20.8 points. Bjelica is averaging 7.3 rebounds and 10.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 24.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Pelicans. Ball is averaging 7.5 assists and 13.7 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 114.1 points, 44.7 rebounds, 25 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points on 47.0% shooting.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 114.2 points, 49.1 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points on 45.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Pelicans: None listed.

