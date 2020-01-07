The Kings are 3-4 against the rest of the division. Sacramento has a 7-21 record when allowing more than 100 points.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Suns won 112-110 in the last meeting on Dec. 28. Booker led Phoenix with 32 points, and Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 26 points and 3.8 rebounds for the Suns. Aron Baynes has averaged 7.1 rebounds and added 10.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Hield has averaged 20.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox has averaged 5.8 assists and scored 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 3-7, averaging 111.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points on 50.3 percent shooting.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 109.4 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, seven steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 45.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Frank Kaminsky: out (knee).

Kings: Marvin Bagley III: day to day (foot), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (ankle/illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

