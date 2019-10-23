“Big-time sports and big-time events are part of the DNA of this city,” Silver said.
Salt Lake City previously hosted the NBA All-Star Game at the Delta Center in 1993, when the Western Conference beat the Eastern Conference 135-132 in overtime. Utah Jazz Hall of Famers Karl Malone and John Stockton became the first teammates to share the All-Star MVP award. Malone led the West with 28 points, and Stockton finished with nine points and 15 assists.
“It was an electric and thrilling experience and one that I will always remember,” Jazz owner Gail Miller said. “Today, we are honored to welcome the NBA and the all-star game back to Salt Lake City.”
The 2020 All-Star Game is set for Chicago, followed by Indianapolis in 2021 and Cleveland in 2022.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.